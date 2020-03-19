Dear Editor,
My mother might not have survived the past two years as well as she has without the compassionate care of a hospital close to her home.
My mom, Shirley Lynn, is a lifelong resident of El Dorado Springs. While you may not know her by name, chances are you know her by sight: She daily traversed five or more miles of El Do sidewalks garbed in black knee socks and shorts — no matter what the weather.
Her last town trek occurred Oct. 20, 2018.
She was headed to Mo. 54 to run errands when she tumbled down her back porch steps and broke her leg, an injury so severe it required orthopedic surgery in Springfield.
This was the beginning of a healthcare journey which has been frustrating, at times frightening, and definitely financially difficult. We have been blessed every step of the way by the services and support of Cedar County Memorial Hospital.
Her broken leg healed successfully, and she was once again back on her feet, thanks to the diligent care of the hospital’s physical therapy department. But within a couple of days of being home, Mom suffered the first of multiple falls which ultimately brought on other health problems.
All told, she has spent 150 some days in our local hospital, as well as made three trips to the emergency room, where doctors there discovered she had issues which could only be treated at larger hospitals. Stays in Joplin, then Springfield were disheartening experiences for her because she didn’t know her doctor or the staff.
Moreover, the driving distance to these out-of-town hospitals deterred visitors from home. With each passing day, I watched her spirit and her will to fight for better health diminish.
It wasn’t until she returned to the familiar surroundings of our hometown hospital she began to improve enough to go back to her own house, where she continues to work on building her strength.
Most of us are familiar with the adage that you never really appreciate what you have until you lose it, and at 86, my mother readily admits she probably took for granted the decades of good health she effortlessly enjoyed.
The same could be said for our local hospital — truthfully, mom and I didn’t appreciate how critical it would be to our lives until we needed its services time and time again.
That’s why we are urging fellow county residents to vote yes for a tax levy ensuring CCMH is financially fit as possible by having sufficient funding to stay current with the technology, equipment and services necessary to meet the demands of surviving in today's medical environment.
Diana K. Lynn
El Dorado Springs
