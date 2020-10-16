The tenth annual fall poker run in El Dorado Springs was a success, seeing around 100 riders participate in the charitable, fun-filled event with ATVs and side-by-sides.
Jerry Miles said the event is a fundraiser for the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4279 in El Dorado Springs, who organize the event and host it at Miles’ place.
“We started out with sign-ups at 10:30 in the morning,” Miles said. “And then it’s just two or three hours of free ride, basically … We have a meal at three o’clock, and that’s where we hand out the prizes for the poker hand, we have drawings, everybody gets tickets when they sign up.”
Another two or three hours of riding typically ensues after the meal, Miles added.
Overall, the event raised around $2,000, he said, with the donations going toward people in need who have different health issues and needs.
“We’ve probably given out close to $20,000 over the last 10 years,” he said.
The event strikes Miles on a personal note, noting his wife’s father passed away from lung cancer.
“It started out, we had a couple members at the Eagles club that were fighting cancer, and it started out just being a one-time deal,” he said, thinking back to the beginning. “Then we kind of talked more and said we were going to have another one, and it kind of just evolved to this event each year, and just having money on hand.”
Miles said there are no plans on an end to the poker run. For more information on the next poker run, keep in touch with Alder Creek ATV on Facebook.
