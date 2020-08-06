The front view of the Stockton Korth Center has probably caught the eye of seniors and locals driving to the senior center’s curbside pickup, considering the major renovations taking place to the building in the past two months.
The building work has been in the center’s plans “for a while,” but the timing could not work better in their favor, according to Dave Patterson, the Korth Center’s project coordinator.
“We had some damage due to the design,” Patterson said, standing inside the center’s dining area before the Friday, July 31, lunch rush.
Part of the design issue came from the windows; torrential wet weather managed to seap underneath the northern facing windows and caused damage overtime, so the renovation project will help improve the building’s resistance to rain and storms, Patterson said.
A skilled construction crew are the ones who have been working feverishly for the past couple months to resolve the issue, he added, and their work has been funded by the senior center’s board of directors.
“We look forward to opening up soon, but we do not have a date of opening at this time,” Patterson said. “Our plan is to open with minimal occupancy of about 20 visitors.”
In the meantime, the center has prepared a plan to break up opening times, which will allow folks to fill the congregate meal cafeteria three times during the day with a 15-minute break in between.
“We will clean up during the break then allow more to enter,” Patterson said. “You will have your temperature checked at the door and registered at the kiosk. Everyone will be required to wear a face mask until seated for their meal.”
Patterson said there will be no communal seating at the initial opening, unless a patron is grouped with family members or members of the same household.
Meals will be served with drinks and plastic utensils, and there will be no salad bar or drink station. Empty plates and utensils will be picked up by employees.
Activities such as exercise, cards, bingo, darts, pool, etc., will continue to be on hold until further notice.
“We understand that all of these activities are essential in our community as we all love to interact and socialize with one another,” Patterson said. “We do look forward to returning to our fun activities.”
In the meantime, the center’s volunteers have been calling around 400 patrons who frequented the center during regular operations to “check in on them and make sure they’re okay,” Patterson said.
Overall the processes and guidelines will be subject to change at any time according to the Center for Disease Control recommendations.
Until doors open, Korth will continue to provide hot and nutritious meals to the area’s customers aged 60 and over beginning at 11 a.m., Monday through Friday, through the back door. Home delivered meals also are provided for anyone eligible within the greater Stockton area of Cedar County.
Patterson also noted the center has replaced its cafeteria chairs with new vinyl chairs. If members of the community have a need for chairs, a donation is welcome for them to come pick chairs out at the Korth Center.
“We appreciate our volunteers’ time as a primary resource for making our community mission possible,” Patterson said. “Without you and our generous donations, this endeavor would not have been possible. Thank you all for your virtuous patience at this time.”
