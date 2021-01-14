When one hears the term feral hog or wild boar, thoughts usually conjure up images of razor-backed swine bearing curled tusks and rigid, bristly coats.
Feral hogs are wreaking havoc in Missouri, as well as causing immeasurable damage throughout numerous other regions in the southern and midwestern portions of the United States.
Recently, I was fortunate enough to find myself in the position of participating in a guided feral hog hunt in northern Texas, about an hour east of Dallas.
Scouting and glassing more than 2,000 acres of crop and cattle ground just after the sun set the evening of Saturday, Jan. 7, seeing the damage small groups of feral hogs can do is incredibly evident.
For perspective and reference, just a few hogs can completely decimate an acre of crop ground in a matter of hours; 20 feral hogs can ravage 10-20 acres of row crops or pasture in a single night.
Working with guides from Texas Hogs and Wildlife — an outfitting and hunting operation specializing in feral hog hunts — we stopped at several ranches in and around Van Zandt County, Texas, searching out the nuisance critters in an effort to do my part in ridding the country side of the tusked plague while bringing home some unique protein for the freezer.
Whether referencing Texas, Missouri, or any other area feral hogs where feral hogs are present, farmers, cattlemen and landowners typically band together to seek out solutions and organizations to eradicate the invasive species in ways too numerous to count.
In Missouri, albeit different as far as feral hog presence and population density, agents from the Missouri Department of Conservation have spent years assessing, containing and implementing methods of management regarding the destructive species.
In speaking to Cedar County’s lead conservation agent Derek Farwell, he shared appreciation for a successful out-of-state hunt while simultaneously noting several differences when it comes to Missouri’s approach to managing and eliminating feral hogs.
“We certainly don’t want to be like Texas in this case,” Farwell said with a chuckle. “They have a serious hog problem there and we never want to see Missouri in that situation.”
Acknowledging the presence of the nuisance animal in Missouri, Farwell specifically noted different areas where feral hogs are causing issues within the show-me state.
“There are some places in Mark Twain [National Forest] we’ll hit hard this year,” Farwell said of MDC’s ongoing monitoring and management tactics. “The [Missouri] Department [of Conservation] is well equipped to trap and remove feral hogs, especially when we have cooperation from the public.”
When it comes to Cedar County, Farwell said wild swine currently are not an issue on grounds managed or monitored by MDC.
Different states recognize, categorize and regulate the harvesting of feral hogs in varying ways, meaning the best practice is to consult your local state’s conservation regulations regarding wild swine before planning a hunt, seeking them out or trying to deter them from establishing a presence on your property.
Currently, the MDC does not recommend shooting or attempting to eliminate feral hogs yourself, rather it encourages sightings to be reported with as much detail as possible; however, Farwell did state private landowners are allowed to shoot or kill feral hogs on their own property.
“We always encourage landowners to communicate with us if they think they have even a single feral hog present,” Farwell said. “We are willing to work with anyone and we’re currently not aware of any feral hogs being present on any public ground here in Cedar County.”
Additionally, Farwell noted MDC capabilities in Cedar County are ready and accessible should any landowner have a suspected or documented feral hog presence on their land.
In any event or circumstance, feral hog sightings should be documented and information regarding their presence can be provided to the MDC by calling (573) 522-4115, ext. 3296 or online at https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/report-wildlife-sightings/feral-hog-sighting-and-damage-report.
