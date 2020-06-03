•Forecast Mostly clear and temperate through weekend, rain likely next week.
•Fishing Catch-and-keep black bass season open. Gamefish are more responsive to audible crankbaits.
•Pollen 7.0 medium to 3.8 medium-low, varying with precipitation.
•Moon Full moon Friday, June 5.
•Hunting Squirrel season opens Saturday, May 23; daily harvest limit of 10, possession limit of 20.
