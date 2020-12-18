The El Dorado Springs R-II school board met in regular session on Thursday, Dec. 10. Board president Josh Floyd began the open session at 7 p.m. with an amended agenda. A public input session was allowed due to issues related to the coronavirus.
The consent agenda was approved 7-0. During the COVID-19 status update, the board heard from concerned citizens regarding several items related to quarantining students and to the overall handling of the virus.
After much discussion among the board members, the board voted to formally request that the Cedar County Health Department formally adopt the CDC's recent rules regarding the shortening of quarantines among asymptomatic individuals.
The board then heard about progress on the technology purchase and facility maintenance committees. Election filing for the two seats open for the board of education is open from Tuesday, Dec. 15-Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Dr. Theresa Christian, assistant superintendent, then presented her report which outlined the struggles and high failure rates of students enrolled in the online learning option. Some students are being successful in the online learning program. Others are struggling. The board then voted 7-0 to adopt the proposed English Language Arts Priority Learning Standards.
The board also discussed changes to the student participation policy. The board voted to keep the number of seated student hours at 4 a day for participation in extracurricular activities.
The board took on action on a request to livestream BOE meetings. The board voted 7-0 to update the technology department job descriptions.
The board voted 7-0 to raise the wages of all hourly employees to at least $10.30/hour beginning January 1, to keep pace with Missouri's minimum wage law.
The board voted 7-0 to approve the district's audit.
The board voted 7-0 to adjourn.
