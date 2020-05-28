A man from El Dorado Springs was injured in a wreck on Thursday evening, May 21.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Leslie C. Houts, 50, was eastbound on a 2005 Kawasaki 800 motorcycle half a mile north of El Dorado Springs on Mo. 82.
The crash occurred at around 7:35 p.m. when Houts lost control on a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a road sign and a fence, the report said.
Houts suffered serious injuries from the crash and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Houts was wearing a helmet, the report said.
The Kawasaki received minor damage and was towed from the wreck by a private party.
Trooper W.J. Wood investigated the wreck.
