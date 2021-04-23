El Dorado Springs played in the Holden Tournament the week of April 12th, going 3-1 during the week.
On Wednesday, April 14, the Bulldogs played Odessa losing 4-1 and beat Sherwood 4-0. On Thursday, the Bulldogs beat Knob Noster 9-3 and Holden 6-1.
Against Odessa, the Bulldogs started the game by scoring an early run when Trevyn Garringer crossed the plate on Logan Spencer's sacrifice fly. The Bulldogs could not force another run across the plate as timely defensive plays kept the Bulldogs from reaching third base the rest of the game. El Dorado Springs only recorded three hits the entire game as Gaven Morgan, Trey Graves and Clayton Collins each recorded a hit. Garringer, Ian Esry and Payton Green reached base with a walk, error and hit by a pitch, respectively.
Garringer got the start on the mound for El Dorado Springs and threw four and two-thirds innings for the Bulldogs. A couple of double plays and a pick-off helped Garringer work through a couple of defensive miscues in the first few innings.
However, the fourth inning proved to be a devastating one as the Bulldogs let two unearned runs across the plate as Odessa took a 3-1 lead. Garringer surrendered three unearned runs on the day and struck out three batters. Preston Robison threw the last inning and a third to finish the game, surrendering one run on two hits.
Kade Fast started the second game of the day for the Bulldogs, getting his first varsity start on the mound of his high school career. Fast had a start to remember as the sophomore threw a seven-inning shutout, giving up no runs on four hits, and he struck out three batters and walked one. The Bulldogs played strong defense behind Fast as they committed no errors behind him.
Sherwood played sound defense as well as they committed one error and only surrendered one walk to the Bulldog hitters. Gaven Morgan turned that walk into a run in the first inning when Logan Spencer singled him home in the first inning. Ian Esry scored a run in both the third and fifth innings and Preston Robison pinch ran for Kaden Hutsell in the sixth to score the fourth and final run for the Bulldogs.
Esry and Spencer had two hits each, while Morgan was 1-1 with a walk, two RBI and a sacrifice fly. Jaren Meisenheimer also added two hits and an RBI double, while Payton Green had a double.
On Thursday, the Bulldogs started the day against Knob Noster and they started fast as El Dorado Springs plated two runs as Garringer and Esry crossed the plate the first inning. Trey Graves scored a run in the second inning, while Garringer and Esry scored again in the third.
The Bulldogs scored three more runs in the fifth as Esry, Morgan, and Robison each scored during the inning and Garringer finished the scoring with a run in the sixth inning. Esry, Garringer, and Graves each went 3-4 in the game with Esry and Garringer scoring three runs apiece. Morgan was 2-4 with two RBI’s and a double, while Robison was 2-4 with an RBI. Payton Green added a hit to the Bulldog attack in the 9-3 win.
Logan Spencer started the game for the Bulldogs and he threw six and two-thirds innings, striking out six batters, surrendering three runs on seven hits. Clayton Collins finished the game getting the last Panther hitter to foul out to Trey Graves at third.
Preston Robison started the last game of the tournament for the Bulldogs. Robison worked past a shaky first inning to settle in and throw six strong innings for the Bulldogs. In the start, Robison had four strikeouts, gave up one run on two hits and had four walks. Gaven Morgan finished the game by throwing a scoreless seventh inning and struck out two hitters and walked one.
Esry scored in the first inning on an RBI single by Spencer. The Bulldogs took the lead in the fifth inning as Morgan scored on a Robison single and then Graves opened the game up with a two-run home run to score himself and Robison.
Garringer and Collins used back-to-back doubles to add another run in the sixth inning and Robison scored the final run of the game in the seventh inning on a wild pitch.
Esry and Morgan had two hits each, while Garringer, Spencer, Robison, Graves, and Collins all added a hit to the box score for the Bulldogs. Graves had two runs batted in and Garringer, Morgan, and Spencer all had one RBI in the 6-1 win.
The Bulldogs are now 10-3 on the season and are slated to play Sherwood on Monday, April 19, at Stockton on Tuesday, April 20 and at home against Lamar on Friday, April 23.
