A woman from El Dorado Springs faces a felony charge after allegedly making sexual contact with a child and exposing the child to pornography.
According to online court records, Carmen G. Tucker, born 1986, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk — first offense — sexual conduct, class D felony.
The probable cause statement says Tucker conducted sexual contact with the child on two separate occasions.
Tucker also used her phone to show pornographic videos to the child, as well as use marijuana in the child’s presence, the statement says.
According to online court records, Tucker’s criminal complaint has been filed.
