The gymnasium at El Dorado Springs High School was filled to the brim with Lady Bulldog hoops fans as the Class 4 District 13 champions faced the St. Michael the Archangel Lady Guardians on Wednesday, March 10, for Missouri’s Class 4 sectional postseason play.
In the first quarter, almost right off the bat, El Do junior Reese Schaaf snagged a defensive rebound, lobbing the ball to El Do sophomore Macie Mays, who was fouled in the paint and shot for two points from the charity stripe.
The Lady Guardians quickly responded with two points of their own, setting a tight tone for a game that would see the board’s scores in close proximity until the last stretch of the fourth quarter.
Through the first quarter, the score remained tight at 5-4 with the Lady Bulldogs in the lead due to a savvy three-point shot from El Do junior Tevi Gurley. With 35 seconds remaining in the quarter, Mays netted another three-pointer, but St. Michael quickly responded with two points of their own — which Mays, in return, responded back to in the paint for two.
In the first minute of the second quarter, Schaaf snagged a defensive steal and went downcourt for a layup. El Do junior Dani Ogle and El Do sophomore Wriley Taylor both put two points in, as well. A three-point shot from El Do freshman Tenlie Steward and Schaaf’s two points from the charity stripe brought the dogpound up to 21-17 at the half.
The Lady Bulldogs and St. Michael came back from the half bursting with offensive energy, but with 2:30 minutes left in the third quarter, a three-pointer by Mays destroyed the one-point score margin, taking the Lady Bulldogs up to 30-26.
When a responding and-one play brought St. Michael back up to par just a few seconds later, Schaaf put two points in from the charity stripe. St. Michael then landed a clean three-point shot at the buzzer, ending third quarter at 32-21 in the dogpound’s favor.
In the game’s final quarter, the Lady Bulldogs came through with the lead and never looked back, spurred by an early three-point shot from Gurley. Mays and Schaaf closely followed with more points of their own, including a defensive steal from Schaaf who made a flashy pass in the paint to Gurley for two points, bringing the score up to 41-33 in just two minutes.
Mays, Ogle and Schaaf contributed more points as the quarter wore on, including many points from the charity stripe as St. Michael pressed up.
The final score of the game was 53-40, sending the Lady Bulldogs to the state’s quarterfinals as the home audience cheered on.
QUARTERFINALS GAME
The Lady Bulldogs traveled upstate to face the Benton Lady Cardinals in St. Joseph on Saturday, March 13, providing a grueling performance that went into overtime but ultimately did not end in sending the Lady Bulldogs to the state’s final four through a final score of 41-38.
Lady Bulldogs head coach Beau Swopes said that defensively, the girls played very well.
“Our effort and intensity was great all game,” Swopes said.
Speaking on the kind of opponent Benton was, Swopes said the Lady Cardinals looked a lot different in person than they did in the game.
“Defensively, they were very physical and didn't allow us many easy shots,” Swopes said. “Offensively, they shot the ball really well from the outside. Every time we would start to pull away, they would hit a big shot from the outside.”
When the quarterfinal went into overtime, Benton scored on the first possession and the Lady Bulldogs did not, Swopes said.
“The rest of the time, we were trying to get stops to get back in it,” Swopes added. “Both teams played well defensively and they made free throws down the stretch.”
Overall, the Lady Bulldogs played very good basketball on Saturday, he added, with the girls taking charges, diving for loose balls and hitting big shots.
“We didn't make it as far as we would've liked, but I'm extremely proud of the season they completed,” Swopes said.
Looking ahead to the next basketball season, Swopes said he is excited for next season for all players to return.
“Getting so close to the final four will make the girls want to work even harder to achieve their goals,” he said. “I would like to thank all of our fans for their support throughout the season, we really appreciate it.”
