No action on library, stop signs, grass clippings
The El Dorado Springs City Council unanimously approved an ordinance transferring interest in one of the city airport hangers and moved forward on a plan to start a community assistance program with the Missouri Department of Conservation to allow greater access to Nine Wonders Lake during its Monday, Dec. 2, meeting.
Mayor Cory Gayman and council members Jimmy Luster, Nathan Murrell, Nick Bland and Brett Entrikin also discussed a request for four-way stops at two city intersections and a possible ordinance regarding grass clippings thrown out on city streets but took no action.
The council passed a resolution to allow airport hanger renters Wayne and Mildred Williamson to transfer their interest to Jerry and Virginia Shilt. According to previous city ordinance, any transfer must be approved by the council.
City manager Bruce Rogers presented a proposed agreement with the Conservation Department’s Community Assistance Program for Nine Wonders Lake. The program includes providing boat access and a walking trail for the lake, among other improvements. Acting on Gayman’s motion, council voted 5-0 to proceed with the agreement.
Council also authorized Rogers to proceed to work with Municode to update and recodify the city’s existing ordinances. Municode bid $11,950 for the job, with additional charges for putting the code book on the city’s webpage and for future updates.
Meanwhile, two other agenda items resulted in no council action. A request had been made to install four-way stop signs at two intersections — West Field Boulevard and South Jackson Street, and West Field and South High Street — as a way of reducing accidents in those areas. Rogers asked police chief Jarrod Schiereck to research the number of accidents which had occurred in recent years. Since 2012, a total of seven accidents had been recorded with a high of four in 2014 — two at Jackson and two at High. Based on those findings, Rogers said adding four-way stops was not warranted. None of the council members contested his assertion.
Another citizen request was to enact an ordinance restrict grass clippings on city streets. Rogers presented a copy of the city’s code regarding solid waste and noted existing law could be used to ticket homeowners whose lawnmower clippings shoot out onto the street, which can be a safety hazard for motorcyclists.
Entrikin broadened the issue, wondering what happens when leaves are blown off trees.
“Will the homeowner there be responsible for cleaning it off the street? I don’t know how we can enforce it,” Entrikin said.
But Luster, a former El Dorado Springs police chief, thought the grass issue was not worth the council’s time.
“I think the current ordinance is sufficient,” Luster said. “I was police chief from ’92 until I retired, and I never had a complaint about grass clippings causing an accident. Let’s move on.”
Rogers informed the council of a proposal to transfer property title where the city’s branch of the Cedar County Library from the city to the Library District Board. In 1998, John Smith purchased the property on Main Street and deeded it to the city with the understanding if the library was to vacate the former medical building, it would then go to the El Dorado Springs R-II school district. The city currently collects $680 per month from the library. Rogers proposed a quit claim deed to the library board, which would allow them to begin fundraising to build a new library on the same property. Gayman suggested a resolution or ordinance allowing the quit claim be put on the agenda for the next meeting.
Rogers showed the council a proposed ordinance to allow the sale of medical marijuana in the city, following passage of a state constitutional amendment in 2018. Schiereck expressed concern on how to enforce the ordinance since the amendment was written as state law. No action was taken by council on the issue.
The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.