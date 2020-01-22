Tables ordinance on police residency
By a 4-0 vote, the El Dorado Springs city council approved a resolution authorizing a study of pavement for the municipal airport during its regular meeting Monday, Jan. 20, at city hall.
Mayor pro tem Nathan Murrell chaired the 24-minute forum with mayor Cory Gayman absent. Jim Luster, Nick Bland and Brett Entrikin were also present.
The study, to be performed by the Kansas City engineering firm of Burns and McDonnell, is to determine the amount of repair needed to fix the the airport runway asphalt, which was first laid in 1999 but has since developed a number of sizable cracks “bigger than my tennis shoe,” according to city manager Bruce Rogers.
The study, which carries a price tag of $46,250, will be paid 90% by the aviation wing of the Missouri Department of Transportation and 10% by the city.
Elsewhere, an ordinance designed to lift residency requirement for city police patrol officers was tabled until the next meeting when Luster raised a question on the bill’s wording.
According to the proposal, “The sentence ‘No one holding the position of Police Patrolman shall reside more than five miles outside the city limits.’ is hereby deleted” from city code.
“I think it’s somewhat ambiguous, and I’m not comfortable with the wording,” Luster said of the bill. “I think we’d be better off to have it worded, ‘There shall be no residency requirement for any member of the police department.’
Luster also noted city code currently requires the police chief to live within city limits, but other department heads do not have the same restriction.
“I believe that is discriminatory and unfair,” Luster said. “I think all city employees should have to live in the city, but we’ve already crossed that bridge where we started letting them live outside so we can’t go back over the bridge. It’s a one-way bridge. So to fix it and be fair about it, I think the police chief should have the same option as the other department heads of living in or out of the city.”
Luster’s motion to table the ordinance was unanimously approved.
In the manager’s report, Rogers said a recent youth basketball tournament held at the civic center and El Dorado Springs High School drew 29 teams. Revenue was $3,625 for entry fees, $2,411 for gate and $3,331.05 for concessions. Expenses included $1,320 for referees and $2,940 for other workers. The cost of concession items had not been determined. Another tournament in February already has 13 teams entered.
Rogers said an engineer from the Missouri Department of Conservation will be in town later this week to prepare recommendations for a state grant for the city’s lake. Improvements to the spillway, parking and a handicapped-accessible fishing area are expected to be among the recommendations.
Rogers said MoDOT is planning to resurface a portion of Mo. 82 from U.S. 54 on north, which includes Main Street, in July.
“They will mill it down four or five inches and put in a new surface,” Rogers said, who added the project schedule will be coordinated with the city so as not to interfere with the annual city picnic, which also occurs in July.
The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at city hall.
