The El Dorado Springs city council met in regular session on Monday, May 18, with a full agenda on the evening’s array, including a presentation of the city’s financial audit, an introduction of the city’s new utility director, a discussion of the sewer plant pretreatment lagoon and deciding whether to open El Dorado Springs’ city hall and city pool, as well as continue the ball program this summer amidst COVID-19.
After a representative from Kirkpatrick, Phillips and Miller, an accounting financial advisory in Springfield, spoke to the council over an audit presentation, the council voted on a resolution approving a utilities mutual aid agreement with the Missouri Public Utility Alliance.
City manager Bruce Rogers then introduced Joe Robinson, the city’s new utility director.
The previous utility director retired after working almost 48 years with the city, Rogers said.
“I just want to thank everybody for the opportunity,” Robinson said to the council. “I think we have a great future outlook, and I think we’ll do a lot of good things.”
The council then discussed the sewer plant pretreatment lagoon, with mayor Cory Gayman noting it was a “hot topic,” and most councilmen had probably received calls about it.
“I know they’re working hard on it, and it’s something that needs fixed, and that’s where we’re going to do our part,” Gayman said.
Council member Brett Entrikin asked if there would be something to vote on that night for the issue.
Rogers said it is a critical situation which needs to be addressed, but there was not time for an engineer to come in and write bid specs.
“It’s going to be up around $70,000 or more,” Rogers said. “It just depends on how quickly we want to get it fixed.”
The council discussed the need for the issue’s ball to get rolling, with council member Jimmy Luster asking for a motion to authorize Rogers proceeding through with the repairs process. The council voted unanimously for the authorization.
Switching gears into summer events and happenings, the council first discussed the possibility of reopening the El Dorado Springs City Hall after COVID-19 had prompted it to be closed, with Rogers and others agreeing to reopening city hall this week.
The board also discussed the city’s summer ball program and the guidelines which will be put forth for attendee safety.
“We have guidelines,” Rogers said. “We’ve talked with the health department about what we need to do. We’re going to spend more time cleaning bathrooms. We’ll have signs that we’re going to post that encourages people to maintain social distancing. We’re trying to find a way to have hand sanitizer in the dugouts for the kids.”
Rogers said there had been discussion over whether there should be spots marked in the bleachers for parents and patrons to be social-distanced, but also noted many attendees bring their own lawn chairs to games. Bleachers were advised to remain open as long as the city is diligent in signage and guidelines.
Shannon Cover, speaking for the city pool, presented research over nearby area pools, addressing the question over whether the city pool should remain open or not this summer.
Although Cover said she was informed the pool’s chlorine can “kill” COVID-19, there are still many areas in which people can come into contact with each other, including the entrance, which she described as a tight space.
Additionally, Cover said hours and the number of occupants would have to be limited if the pool were to reopen this year. In turn, limited hours would affect the training of lifeguards, as well as the employment of lifeguards, who might want to seek other jobs with more available hours.
Cover also said lifeguards would have to watch after pool-goers to ensure they are maintaining social distancing, and this would take their eyes away from watching swimmers in the pool.
In Cover’s research, she found six area pools had closed, with a few others maintaining strict guidelines.
“I’m worried about my guards, I’m worried about kids coming in there,” Cover told the council, ultimately recommending the pool not reopen this year.
After more discussion over the various components of the issue, Luster asked for Rogers’ recommendation over whether the pool should be closed. Rogers replied that although he wished kids would have the pool as an option to use this year, he had taken in Cover’s research and agreed with her recommendation.
“I know we’re doing the ball program, but it seems like we keep taking things away from our kids,” Gayman said. “This is a tough one.”
Luster made a motion to approve not reopening the pool this year, saying, “In my judgement, I know it’s sad that we have to think about taking away swimming in the summertime, but on the other hand, perhaps it’s more prudent to take away one summer than perhaps take away a life.” The council approved the motion 4-1.
See the city’s audit findings from the audit's basic financial statements online at cedarrepublican.com, as well as the previous regular session’s approved minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.