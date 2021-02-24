ECS JH Lady Buffalos shine in MOKAN Conference – Lady Buffaloes go undefeated in a Kansas City tournament

The 2020-21 El Dorado Christian Junior High Lady Buffalos took the MOKAN Conference by storm this season. With a winning record of 11-0, the undefeated buffalos proved they are a force to be reckoned with. Their final conference game win was in Kansas City at the Hy-Vee Sports Complex – also known to some as Kemper Arena – on Thursday, Jan. 28, against Outreach Christian Academy. Coach Pastor Craig Johnson started the season with a full beard, but as you can see in the photo, something has changed.
Johnson challenged the girls by saying, “You place first, win all your games, I will shave off the beard.”
Well, the Lady Buffaloes took the challenge seriously; rebounding, stealing, three pointers, big defense and hard work placed the Lady Buffalos in first place in MOKAN JH Conference Bracket. Holding true to his word, Coach Johnson shaved the beard.
The Lady Buffalos’ drew a bye the first night of play in the MOKAN Tournament, on Thursday, Feb. 4. They battle for first on Friday, Feb. 5, at the ECS Gym. Watch for updates to the tournament next week.
