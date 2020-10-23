The afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 13, saw crews from several local fire departments called to action for a large natural cover fire.
Dry conditions throughout the region, coupled with marginal sustained winds caused a
small, unsupervised trash burn to ignite nearby brush and pasture, leading to a multi-acre fire.
Numerous acres on both the north and south sides of 550 Road in rural Stockton saw field, brush and timber fires spread before firefighters arrived to combat the blaze.
Upon arrival, crews from Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Protection District and Stockton Volunteer Fire Department used brush trucks, tanker trucks, backpack leaf blowers, rakes and chainsaws to stifle the flames.
El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department also was called to the scene, arriving with an additional tanker unit and brush truck support.
The fire swiftly was contained, managed and extinguished by the volunteer crews, and no department personnel were injured in the overall response.
Leadership from both SVFD and CMVFPD shared a collective appreciation for all those who tended the fire, as well as the support from the brothers of neighboring El Dorado’s all-volunteer department.
