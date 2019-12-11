If you could somehow ask Domino, the Stockton Elementary and Middle School’s emotional therapy dog, what he actually does on campus, he might answer, “I make kids want to come to school.”
At least that’s what his handler, SMS English teacher Lyndzie O’Keefe, believes. Wherever Domino goes, he is bound to attract attention.
“He greets [students] in the hallway, he meets them at the door,” O’Keefe said. “Sometimes they just sit on the floor next to him and work. He’s just here to be a good boy. He’s got the best job in the world.”
Domino, a Great Dane who turns 4 years old next March, has been a constant presence around the school since the fall of 2018 and regularly elicits smiles and good feelings from everyone he encounters, child and adult alike.
Domino began training for emotional therapy when he was a 6-month-old puppy in Concordia, Kansas with the CARES (Canine Assistance Rehabilitation Education and Services) program. O’Keefe and middle school librarian Kim Schmid attended a five-day training seminar to qualify as handlers.
“I’d never seen a Great Dane when we went to pick him up,” O’Keefe said. “When they walked around the corner with him, I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, he’s so big.’ But I think the kids love him more for it.”
Training a dog for emotional therapy is more than the usual “sit” or “stay.”
“He had to do all these little tests, like we went to the mall and he had to sit, and we had to leave his view for like five minutes,” O’Keefe remembered. Domino had to hold his ground and resist the temptation of going to another person who called to him or accepting a treat from a stranger. In another test, he had to keep from chasing tennis balls rolled to him while he was staying in place.
“He basically had to hold a command until he was told he could break it,” O’Keefe said.
When on duty, Domino wears a special red vest indicating his purpose. He even has his own school-issued photo ID card, not to mention his own Facebook page.
O’Keefe said Domino is especially helpful with special needs students.
“We’ve seen it a couple of times where they’ve been upset and escalating, and there’s just something about sitting down next to a dog who’s going to love you even if you’re angry,” O’Keefe said. “It’s the therapy of just petting, slowing down just long enough to breathe and pet a dog who’s just going to sit there while you’re angry. Teachers, we love kids but we’re human too, so when we get frustrated and don’t know how to handle it, he’ll just sit there and let you be frustrated.”
After school is over, Domino returns to the O’Keefe home, gets a little playtime and running around out of his system, then curls up for the night so he can get ready to go back to school the next morning.
Domino will soon have a partner in the R-I system, as another Great Dane named Truman is currently in training to work at the high school.
