Should Stockton’s general speed limit be decreased from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour?
The Stockton Board of Aldermen held a public hearing over this proposition before their regular meeting on Monday, May 10. Two members of the public attended the hearing.
The proposition would reduce the general speed limit to 20 miles per hour in city areas where the speed limit is not posted. Any speed limit posted on a Stockton street would need to be changed with a separate ordinance.
Additionally, Stockton city attorney Peter Lee clarified the proposition would not have any effect on Mo. 39 and Mo. 32.
Lee offered a solution for what the city could do with existing posted speed limit signs if the proposition would pass.
“The quickest and easiest solution — we just pull the existing 25 mile an hour signs … That way we have no posted signs,” Lee said. “By taking down the signs, we automatically change the speed limit from 25 to 20 if this goes through.”
Alderman Mary Anne Manring told the board, however, that the posted speed limit on Morgan Drive was put in place for “a reason.”
“People needed to be reminded that the speed limit is 25,” Manring said. “It’s not just Morgan Drive. We have areas where people tend to go past the posted speed limit. … I think there are certain places that people need a reminder about the speed limit.”
Likewise, Teresa Burns, one member of the public who attended the hearing, advocated for the addition of updated speed limit signs to provide visibility over the proposed change.
“I just think we have out-of-towners that shop all the time,” Burns said. “They aren’t going to know this. People who come down here for the weekend aren’t going to know this.”
Alderman Barbara Pate said the city would need to purchase around five new signs to reflect the change.
Changing the tide, Lee said that the overall speeding violation tickets he has encountered had not clocked drivers speeding three or four miles over the limit in residential areas. Rather, most speeding violations occur at higher speeds in certain “pockets” of the city, he said.
Whenever these issues arise, the city typically requests the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office to patrol these areas more frequently, Lee said.
“And everytime that has happened, the complaints about things go away,” Lee added. “It may just be that we get [the CCSO] more information about what’s going.”
Near the end of the public hearing, alderman Brent Wallen suggested the board revisit the proposition in “a month or two” to allow time for the board to communicate their concerns to the CCSO about problematic speeding violation areas.
When the board later revisited the proposition during regular session, Manring made a motion to table the ordinance for a future decision. Tabling the ordinance allows the city to communicate with the CCSO over whether tackling problematic speeding violation areas in the city would alleviate concerns, she said.
The board approved the motion unanimously.
Stockton mayor Roger Hamby and aldermen Manring, Wallen, Barbara Pate and Charles Humberd were present at Monday’s meeting. The next board meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, in Stockton City Hall.
