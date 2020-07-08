At a colorful daycare in Stockton, business has not exactly been business as usual.
It’s just a sign of the times, with the past four months bringing in twists and turns for small businesses to navigate, especially for daycare centers, with most parents either staying at home or working from home.
Keri Barnes, the owner of the Busy Bees Learning Academy, said near the beginning of March, Busy Bees had reached a full capacity of 20 kids for the first time.
“COVID hit, and it didn’t affect us right away within the first week,” Barnes said. “But then we had a possible exposure at the daycare, and so me and several of the staff had to be quarantined.”
When Busy Bee’s staff went into quarantine, the daycare had to be shut down until testing results came back.
“We shut down for about 10 days and opened back up,” Barnes said. “When we opened back up, we only had five kids.”
Regarding how she felt during the initial first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barnes said there was some stress because of how the virus was affecting small businesses.
“It was like, if this doesn’t turn around quickly, we are going to have to close the doors,” she said. “We actually got the payroll protection loan, and if that wouldn’t have gone through, we probably wouldn’t be open right now.”
Barnes said the reason many of her kids did not initially return to Busy Bees was because of parents being home from work, and some kids’ parents lost their jobs.
Through most of the month of April, Busy Bees only had those five kids at the daycare. Near the beginning of May, however, the daycare began opening back up, reaching 10-12 kids; now, in July, numbers are back up to 16-17 kids.
“We had a preschool session, and none of those kids came back because it was so close to the end of the semester,” Barnes said. “The kids who did come back — we have [around] eight school-aged kids with us, which isn’t normal for us. Normally we have six weeks to four year old kids.”
Regarding the rest of what this year holds, Barnes said it is hard to tell currently if things will bounce back to normal.
“We have decent numbers right now — not full capacity, but because of school-aged kids,” Barnes said. “So right now, whenever school starts back up, our numbers are pretty low, so it’s probably going to change the way we do things here.”
Barnes noted she and the Busy Bees staff have talked to the kids about the coronavirus pandemic a little bit.
“They understand that their life has changed, and for the ones who were at home for a long time and then came back, it was a lot harder of a transition for them because they got used to being at home with their parents,” she said. “I have really tried to maintain this as a place of normalcy, so during the whole craziness, I’m trying to give the kids lots of experiences and memories for the summer.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic and the loss of income, Barnes said Busy Bees is in the process of becoming a not-for-profit organization.
“That’s kind of a big step, hopefully in the right direction,” Barnes said.
