David Bozarth, candidate for Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board

What qualifies you as a candidate for the hospital’s board?
I have been involved with businesses of many types for almost 40 years. During that time, I have risen through the ranks to the level of senior management, even director level. During my career, I have helped businesses operate better, more efficiently, and respond faster to customer needs. Also, I have been instrumental in building strong, efficient teams of employees who have accomplished the impossible.
My experience has given me a keen insight into business operations, finances, and process improvement. I have been directly responsible for PC and data security. And responsible for implementing the HIPAA Security Rule.
How will your background and education help you in office if elected?
My career began in the US Navy’s Submarine Force surrounded by highly intelligent professionals who accomplished the impossible. My former employers and managers will tell you of my passion for doing the right thing, the right way, with the right material, for the right reasons, and at the lowest cost possible.
Additionally, to bring about improvements has required me to become an agent of change. Change is never easy, but it is necessary in today’s world. I believe CCMH is stuck in the past. CCMH needs to change. My experience will be crucial to sustaining the hospital into the future.
What do you believe are the most significant issues currently facing the Cedar County Memorial Hospital and what do you intend to do if elected to resolve those issues?
The administration uses the same thinking which created the problems attempting to fix the problems they created. Impossible! Albert Einstein once said, “We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.”
The same administration has led the hospital for over 13 years now. Not once in those years have they succeeded in finishing the fiscal year in the black. The hospital is bleeding finances. If the administration cannot accomplish growing and expanding healthcare and operating in the black, then it is time for a change.
Personal comments:
I chose to get involved, to bring change and listen to the citizens of Cedar County. I’ve read and understand the laws the hospital is required to follow. I am a citizen who has a vision for the future, and not an anchor in the past.
I will be the representative for you on the CCMH Board of Trustees. My allegiance will be to the citizens. I will be your voice, and you will hear mine. I will stand up for all the citizens of Cedar County.
I appreciate your vote and confidence on April 6.
