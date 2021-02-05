COVID-19 vaccines have recently been rolled out at some locations in Cedar County and are in the process of being rolled out in Stockton and El Dorado Springs.
CITIZENS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Vaccinations are being provided at the Citizen Memorial Hospital’s Stockton Family Medical Center.
Patients can either join the waitlist or go on CMH’s patient portal and register.
CMH patients and community members interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can join the waitlist at http://bit.ly/CMHVAX2021 and be notified when the vaccine is available.
Current CMH patients will receive their vaccine at their CMH primary care clinic. Additional information about the vaccine is available at www.citizensmemorial.com/covid-19/index.html.
CMH is following the Missouri vaccination plan, which authorizes the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in phases. Missouri is currently vaccinating Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 categories, which includes frontline healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, law enforcement, fire service and public health professionals.
For information about Missouri’s priority phases, go to https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/.
Individuals who sign-up on the waitlist will be contacted by a CMH representative when a vaccine is available and appointments can be scheduled.
CMH is following Missouri’s vaccination plan and vaccinating those in priority Phase 1A and Phase 1B — Tier 1 and Tier 2.
Additionally, if a patient has received a monoclonal antibody (Bamlanivimab) or convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19, they must wait 90 days before receiving their COVID vaccination.
CEDAR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
According to a CCHD press release, Cedar County Memorial Hospital plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to Cedar County residents through the combined efforts of the hospital and county health department.
“CCMH is awaiting approval of its COVID-19 Vaccinator Enrollment application and, once approved, will be able to request vaccine for use in accordance with the priority phases established by the State of Missouri,” the release said.
At this time, CCMH is unable to provide a timeline for receipt of the vaccine due to Missouri’s exceptionally limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the release.
However, when this information becomes available, CCMH will publicize dates and instructions for COVID-19 vaccination events in the county, the release said.
“CCMH anticipates receiving the Moderna vaccine, which can be more easily stored,” the release said. “There is no need to call CCMH or the Cedar County Health Department for additional information, as additional information is currently not available. CCMH will release pertinent information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available.”
EVANS DRUGS
Dr. Jake Gorell, Pharm-D, current pharmacist at the Stockton location of Evans Drugs, stated to the CCR that all four Evans Drugs locations in the region — El Dorado Springs, Lockwood, Osceola and Stockton — are either in the process of or already have obtained designations as both a refrigerated vaccine storage entity and physical administration site for COVID-19 vaccinations.
For those in the Stockton or El Dorado Springs areas seeking to be vaccinated for COVID-19, Gorell said both locations in Cedar County are taking requests and managing lists of potential vaccine recipients.
