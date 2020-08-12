The Cedar County commissioners will begin acceptance of Phase II CARES Act funding applications from Aug. 10-24, and will make award decisions on or by Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020.
This round of funding is being provided for non-profit organizations.
Depending upon the number of applications received and amount of funds awarded in the second round of funding, the County anticipates potential additional rounds of funding for both Phase I and Phase II applicants.
Generally, the CARES Act provides payments which may only be used to cover costs that: (1) are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19; (2) were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, for the government; and (3) were incurred during the period of March 1-Dec. 30.
Expenditures must be used for actions taken to respond to the public health emergency. Funds may not be used to fill shortfalls in government revenue to cover expenditures which would not otherwise qualify under the CARES Act. Expenditures using CARES Act fund payments must be reasonably necessary.
For further information, please refer to the guidance issued by the U.S. Treasury Department on April 22, and May 4, respectively.
Applications are available at the county clerk’s office. Interested parties may visit the Cedar County commissioners on Mondays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or call 276-6700 ext. 240 for questions regarding the application process. Tuesdays-Fridays, interested parties also may visit the Cedar County clerk’s office at 113 South St., Stockton, or obtain more application information by calling the clerk’s office at 276-6700 ext. 221.
