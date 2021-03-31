With a full crowd, fine dining and plenty of achievements to celebrate, the Stockton community came together at the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce’s 48th annual banquet on Saturday evening, March 27, at the Ray Zumwalt Expo Center.
Two-hundred community members were in attendance for what is not-for-profit SACC’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
After the presentation of colors presented by American Legion Post #230, the national anthem was sung and the pledge of allegiance was recited, SACC board member Chelsi Haun then came on deck to announce new business to the audience.
Haun said that every year, SACC gives out a $500 scholarship to a high school student. The scholarship is based on academics and financing, but lately, the focus has been more on what the chamber stands for — community service.
Haun said SACC executive director felt the scholarship needed a name — a name which symbolizes both what SACC stands for and recognizing what the scholarship recipient could do for the community.
“Bill did some brainstorming and spoke to the board and the community,” Haun said. “The majority has spoken on ideas and who they thought this scholarship should be named after … Someone that maybe when the student applies to the scholarship, they know exactly what we’re expecting out of them.”
Haun revealed the couple who has been chosen for the name change of the scholarship are Robin and Debbie Fischer for the Robin and Debbie Fischer Community Service Scholarship.
They have been involved in Stockton’s Black Walnut Festival, years of service for the Lion’s Club, big events and more, to name a few examples, Haun said.
Bill Crabtree, SACC executive director, later spoke to the audience to speak on the state of the chamber.
“This year, we are off to a really great start,” Crabtree said. “Last year, I was pretty pleased that we were able to keep our doors open no matter how tough it got out there and continue to serve our community.”
Last year was not necessarily “business as usual,” Crabtree noted, and it was a trying time.
“Currently, we are catching up to where we feel we should be financially,” he said. “Numbers-wise, we technically spent around $36,000, last year, and we collected some $36,000 and a little over $100 last year,” Crabtree said. “The main thing is, we survived … As a not-for-profit organization such as we are, we didn’t do too bad.”
Crabtree went on to highlights of SACC’s season. The third annual Christmas lighting ceremony on the Stockton square was a success; SACC’s Halloween in the Park was “huge,” he said, with the addition of the haunted house; additionally, SACC was instrumental in bringing a PRC Rodeo to Stockton.
Looking ahead to the 2021 season, this could be one of SACC’s best years ever. Crabtree spoke on upcoming events and projects, including a car show, an expanded advertising and online presence, several fishing tournaments in the works, and a big event coming up in June: the return of a PRC Rodeo at the Ray Zumwalt Expo Center on Friday and Saturday, June 18-19.
Additionally, Crabtree said the city of Stockton had a six percent increase in taxable revenue this year, and he noted the lake was extremely busy this year, as well as the community seeing full campsites.
SACC AWARDS
At SACC’s 48th annual banquet, awards were presented to area businesses and individuals.
SACC’s Business of the Year Award was presented to Woody’s Fast Stop. Woody Kahl, owner of Woody’s Fast Stop, accepted the award. Amber Fidler, SACC board president, commended Woody’s contributions and ideas to the community.
Later, the Civic Organization of the Year Award was later presented to Stockton Lake Sertoma Club — an organization that manages and operates the annual Black Walnut Festival, as well as numerous other events to support the community.
For the third and final award of the evening, the Darrell and Betty Johnson Community Service Award was awarded to Amber and Jerry Fidler.
The Fidlers have been active members of SACC for many years. On top of serving as SACC board president, Amber also has served on the American Cancer Society Relay for Life Board. Additionally, Jerry has been instrumental in Fishing University coming to Stockton, as well as serving on various organizations.
Together, the Fidlers have overseen the annual Black Walnut Festival Parade for the past 11 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.