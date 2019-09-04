With a combined effort from the Council on Culture and Arts, the City Hall Art Gallery Program hosted its third quarter art gallery Thursday, Aug. 16, at Stockton City Hall.
COCA is a Stockton-based group which focuses on all facets of local arts and its purpose is create a versatile platform in which local artists from all walks and mediums can receive continual public exposure and engage with the local community.
Local artists in attendance displayed an array of personal creative works, most of which were available for purchase throughout the evening’s event.
The quarterly gallery featured numerous offerings such as pen and ink drawings, handcrafted jewelry with Native American themes and occasional semiprecious stones, custom one-of-a-kind woodworking and more.
Dozens of community members and local art enthusiasts visited city hall throughout the evening as artists visited with COCA members and spent time explaining the creative aspects and special details of their respective pieces on display to inquisitive event-goers.
COCA will host another gallery later in the year and a formal date will be announced when the next gallery is coordinated with additional artists from the greater Ozarks region.
The events also emphasize shopping locally and items to fit essentially any budget are typically available.
Quarterly art gallery showcases are hosted at Stockton City Hall and are free to attend.
Interested parties may contact city hall at 276-5210 for future events and additional gallery details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.