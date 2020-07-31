Citizens Memorial Hospital announces the appointment of podiatrist Creighton B. Woolsey, DPM, to the CMH medical staff. He will join board certified podiatrist Brad W. Jones, DPM, as of Saturday, Aug. 1, at CMH Podiatry Clinic, Bolivar.
Woolsey attended medical school at Des Moines University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, Iowa, and completed a residency in podiatric surgery at Catholic Health System, Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo, New York.
Woolsey specializes in diabetic foot care, toenail problems, bunions, hammertoes, plantar fasciitis, ankle pain, foot numbness and foot fractures.
CMH Podiatry Clinic is located in the Douglas Medical Center, 1155 W. Parkview St., Suite 2J, Bolivar.
Currently, Woolsey is accepting new patients. For more information or to make an appointment with Dr. Woolsey, call CMH Podiatry Clinic at (417) 328-7000.
