The Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch and Boarding School — a recently-closed Cedar County religious boarding school currently facing a state investigation — is now facing two personal injury suits filed in Cedar County Circuit Court.
According to online court records, both of the female petitioners are listed as anonymous. Boyd and Stephanie Householder — founders of Circle of Hope — are listed as defendants.
In both suits, the petitions allege in their general allegations that Boyd and Stephanie lacked the minimum education and training requirements exemplified by the Missouri Department of Social Services and were “unqualified to act as the administrators of Circle of Hope,” as well as not holding any training, degrees or experience in child or adolescent care, psychiatry, welfare, child development, safety or security, nor discipline or any other related field, and did not qualify to operate a residential placement facility for young girls.
Circle of Hope’s “treatment” program consisted of an abusive and strictly regimented bootcamp environment where “every detail of the residents’ lives were monitored, manipulated and controlled, and the abusive policies at the school were designed to physically intimidate, terrorize and mentally break the residents, the petitions allege.
The abusive policies and procedures listed in the petitions include preventing residents from speaking to one another except in strictly regulated group environments, assigning staff and/or senior residents to monitor all aspects of daily life, including showering and using the restroom; routinely physically assaulting and manhandling residents, as well as performing “restraints,” which involved four or more people holding the limbs of an individual and pressing on pressure points.
Abusive policies and procedures also listed in the petitions include there were arbitrary determinations that students were either “overweight” and “underweight,” and force feeding students until they vomited, as well forcing students to perform constant unpaid labor instead of daily schooling, refusing to provide medical treatment for serious injuries and infections that occurred to residents, and more.
Additionally, in or about 2009, a male employee of Circle of Hope was arrested for sexually abusing minor residents of Circle of Hope, and “despite their knowledge of prior sexual abuse, [the Householders] took no corrective action to ensure such activity would not continue and failed to change its policies or implement reasonable safeguards to protect Circle of Hope,” the petitions allege.
Additionally, the petition alleges in or about 2009, the board of directors of Circle of Hope knew or had reason to know about the ongoing physical and sexual assault occurring at the school, but took no reasonable actions to stop the ongoing abuse and assaults, nor did they implement safeguard to protect the residents.
Jane Doe I (BOLD, HEAD)
The first suit alleges the victim, who is listed as Jane Doe I, arrived at Circle of Hope when she was sixteen years old and attended the school from December of 2014 to February of 2015; as a resident of the school, she was physically abused by the Householders, and was also “sexually abused, assaulted, molested and raped by the son of Boyd and Stephanie Householder.”
The petition alleges the Householders’ son, who was 15 or 16 years old at the time of the issue, resided at Circle of Hope and was allowed to have authority over the female residents.
Soon after Jane Doe I’s arrival at the school, the Householder soon “took a special interest in Jane Doe I” and began to frequently follow her, the petition alleges.
The Householder son was permitted to select girls for outdoor work duties which occur and frequently chose Jane Doe I to be a part of the group performing outdoor work duties under his supervision, the petition states.
In mid to late December of 2014, while on an outdoor work duty supervised by the Householder son, the Householder son separated Jane Doe I from the rest of the work group, physically assaulted and forcibly raped her, the petition alleges.
The petition alleges in addition to numerous other acts of physical abuse, Boyd Householder physically attacked Jane Doe I, and she was then arbitrarily restrained for over an hour; on another occasional, Boyd Householder ordered his German Shepherd dog to attack her, and the dog latched onto her leg until told to release by Boyd Householder. Following the attack, she was forced to sign an accident report stating the dog bit her on accident.
Jane Doe I lost more than 40 pounds in the two months she was a resident at the school, the petition alleges.
The four-count petition alleges Circle of Hope and its employees and agents were negligent and breached their duty of care to Jane Doe I by hiring, retaining and failing to supervise Boyd and Stephanie Householder, despite their “complete lack of qualifications to be administrators of a residential youth facility,” and failed to adequately supervise, monitor and maintain control over residents at Circle of Hope so as to prevent the harms to Jane Doe I.
The first count alleges Circle of Hope failed to have adequate monitoring equipment and facilities for supervising and controlling juveniles at the school, including Jane Doe I, so as to prevent instances of physical and sexual abuse, sexual molestation, sexual assaults and physical assault.
Circle of Hope permitted and failed to correct a culture and custom at the school, which ignored sexual assault of residents by employees and family members of employees, the petition alleges. The defendants placed known sexual predators in supervisory roles over residents, the petition alleges.
The defendants failed to train employees and staff members to recognize and respond to dangers and prevent threats or acts of sexual abuse and assault and failed to to report acts of abuse to outside entities and individuals, including parents, the petition alleges.
Jane Doe I “suffered physical injuries, emotional distress and psychological injuries as a result of the abuses suffered,” while she was a resident at Circle of Hope, which have “necessitated medical and psychological care and treatment.”
As a result, Jane Doe I suffered permanent and ongoing emotional and psychological trauma that was and is both medically significant and diagnosable, the petition alleges.
The four-count petition asks for judgements for damages in a fair and reasonable amount determined by the jury for each count.
Jane Doe II (BOLD, HEAD)
The second personal injury suit filed against Circle of Hope and defendants Boyd and Stephanie Householder lists Jane Doe II as the petitioner.
Jane Doe II was 15 years old when she arrived at Circle of Hope in February of 2015; for the first 18 months of her residence at the school, she was subjected to and witnessed the abuse told in the general allegations of the complaint, the petition states.
Eighteen months into her residence, Boyd Householder appointed Jane Doe II as his “secretary,” and this action was part of a pattern developed by Boyd Householder of placing girls in a position where they would be alone with him, the petition alleges.
Stephanie Householder was “fully aware” there had been a pattern of sexual abuse by [Boyd Householder] where he appointed girls as his “secretary,” thereby allowing him to prey upon them sexually, the petitioner alleges. The petition also alleges the Board of Directors of Circle of Hope had also been made aware of allegations of sexual assault by Boyd Householder.
Soon after Jane Doe II was appointed as Boyd Householder’s secretary, he began making “inappropriate sexual remarks about her body” and started a pattern of giving her extended hugs at the end of the evening, which became longer in duration and began to include Boyd Householder groping Jane Doe II’s breasts and buttocks, the petition states.
The petition alleges and describes Boyd Householder sexually assaulting and raping Jane Doe II in one instance; following this instance, Boyd Householder repeatedly isolated Jane Doe II and repeatedly forced her to perform various sexual acts, including oral sex and sexual intercourse.
The petition alleges over the course of the next six months, Boyd Householder “repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted Jane Doe II.”
Boyd Householder’s sexual abuse and rape of Jane Doe II was part of a long standing pattern of sexual abuse occurring at Circle of Hope that was known to the defendants and staff members of Circle of Hope, the petition alleges.
The six-count petition states Jane Doe II suffered permanent and ongoing emotional and psychological trauma as a result of the abuses suffered while a resident of Circle of Hope that have necessitated medical and psychological care and treatment, asking for damages in a fair and reasonable amount determined by the jury for each count.
According to online court records, Jane Doe I and II are represented by Philip Ross Quinn of Springfield. The defendants’ representation has not been listed as of press time Tuesday, Sept. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.