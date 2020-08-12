Dear Editor,
What is really at stake here with the issue of using the cemetery for purposes other than "the final resting place of a dead human remains"?
What was expected when the deceased themselves or their next of kin purchased the lot intended to be used for a loved one's burial? What is the responsibility of the cemetery association for liability, upkeep, providing peace and quiet for committal or memorial services? Their responsibility is great.
Hallowed grounds are typically set aside in each city, county or church yard so a human being may be returned to the earth in a dignified, humane way. We honor these dead by acting in a manner which is synonymous with peace.
A cemetery should never be used as a thoroughfare for getting from point A to point B, nor for as a biking, hiking or walking trail. It truly is hallowed ground and should be treated as such.
Is it the responsibility of a city to provide easy access for "all citizens" to be able to get into businesses? Yes. Every effort must be made to provide access to the business district for all citizens. Handicap accessible sidewalks are "the law." No person should be reduced to rolling their wheelchair, driving their motorized wheelchair or wheelchair type vehicle, i.e. a golf cart, in automobile traffic, other than to cross a street.
When you set out to change one association to meet the needs of another group of people, you take away the rights of the first association. You expose them to lawsuits from possible injury, crime, like rape and murder and disruption of committal services and/or memorial services, and this should not be.
As a city, surely you can focus on what is important: coming to the aid of those who need access to events in town like all the ones who can drive and walk. Is there not a right of way along each street in Stockton? Should you not consider "handicapped accessible sidewalks" there, or is this impossible? If money is the issue, get me a bucket, and I will personally stand wherever the foot traffic is the greatest and collect until we can build the sidewalk on a right of way where it belongs.
Teresa A. Reece,
Stockton
