Project remains on track, within budget
Cedar county residents can expect the complete bridge replacement of the existing Cedar Creek bridge to be open and operational in the very near future.
Aaron Rieder, Missouri Department of Transportation senior construction inspector, said the project endured its share of setbacks this spring, but drier conditions have allowed for uninterrupted progress. Initial excavation work and construction was hampered earlier in the year by torrential springtime rains; however, the project managed to stay both on schedule and within budgetary confines.
The new bridge will be wider, longer by almost 100 feet and constructed on a new alignment approximately 1,000 feet south of the existing bridge. The new location also straightens a portion of Mo. 32 and will shorten the commute between El Dorado Springs and Stockton by roughly one quarter mile.
MoDOT did perform some minor archeological excavation work near the banks of Cedar Creek during earlier stages of construction and numerous small items — shaped points, knives, worked stone and period hand tools — were found, cataloged and rendered to state officials in accordance with current artifact laws and requirements.
Contrary to much local speculation and conjecture, no burial sites were found or disturbed during construction, as confirmed by MoDOT archeological staff.
The new and improved Cedar Creek bridge is tentatively projected to be operational by early November, though final approvals, inspections and unforeseen weather conditions can potentially cause miniscule delays.
A formal press release explaining road closures and alternate routes of travel will be issued by MoDOT when the completion date is formally confirmed.
Area lake-goers, local residents and commuters can likely expect a small, two-week interruption of Mo. 32 at the end of the project as the new structure makes its permanent connection with the existing highway.
