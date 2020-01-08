The opening of the new Cedar Creek bridge on Missouri 32 is almost here.
The Missouri Department of Transportation on Monday, Dec. 30, closed the area around the old bridge four miles west of Stockton as construction crews finalize the process of connecting existing segments of the highway to the new bridge and newly straightened segment of Mo. 32.
Drivers traveling between Stockton and El Dorado Springs are urged to use Mo. 39 and U.S. 54 or take the Route K detour from Mo. 32 at Filley to get around the work zone. Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the closure.
MoDOT originally had scheduled the closure to start in the early part of November, but a steady diet of rain and snow over the last few weeks put the brakes on the construction’s progress. Dave Mitchell of MoDOT told the Republican recently contractors need about 14 days of dry weather to complete the project.
Once the new bridge is opened for traffic, the old one will be dismantled and the materials from it will be recycled.
