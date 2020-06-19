On March 27, Congress passed, and President Trump signed into law, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”). The CARES Act established the Coronavirus Relief Fund and appropriated $150 billion to the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Under the CARES Act, the funds are to be used to make payments for specified uses based on the requirements of the CARES Act requirements and United States Department of Treasury guidance. Generally, the CARES Act provides that payments may only be used to cover costs that: (1) are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19; (2) were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, for the government; and (3) were incurred during the period that begins on March 1 and ends on Dec. 30.
Expenditures must be used for actions taken to respond to the public health emergency. Funds may not be used to fill shortfalls in government revenue to cover expenditures that would not otherwise qualify under the CARES Act. Expenditures using CARES Act fund payments must be reasonably necessary. For further information, please refer to the guidance issued by the United States Department of Treasury on April 22, and May 4.
On April 28, Cedar County received information and guidance from the office of the Missouri State Treasurer regarding the distribution of CARES Act funds from the State of Missouri to Cedar County. After approving and returning a certification for payment to the State of Missouri, on May 6, Cedar County received $1,683,424.
Process
Over the course of the past five weeks, Cedar County has reviewed the requirements of the CARES Act and the guidance issued by the Department of Treasury and has been working to identify community priorities and develop an application process to allow applicants to request CARES Act funds and make award decisions for the use of funds.
Application
The county is making an application available to request CARES Act funds. Initially, for the first round of funding, local governments, public entities and political subdivisions located primarily in Cedar County will be eligible to submit an application. Applications for the first round of funding must be based on requests for reimbursement of eligible expenses or costs already incurred during the period March 1 through May 31, and must satisfy the requirements of the CARES Act and U.S. Treasury Department guidance. Applicants will be required to submit sufficient supporting documentation such as invoices, receipts, and proof of payment.
The county is allocating 60% of the CARES Act funds for the first round of award decisions. Note: for the first round of funding, only those local governments, public entities and political subdivisions which are situated primarily in Cedar County will be eligible.
The county will hold a meeting 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, at the Cedar County courthouse, to discuss the application process. Applications for the first round of funding are due on Monday, July 20. The county will then review and evaluate the applications for completeness (including supporting documentation), compliance with the CARES Act requirements and Treasury guidance, and anticipates making award decisions on or before Monday, August 3. Award recipients will be required to enter into a written agreement with the county prior to disbursement of awarded funds.
The application is available at the county clerk’s office. Questions regarding the application process may be directed to presiding commissioner Marlon Collins by calling (417) 276-6700 ext. 220 to leave a message.
Depending upon the number of applications received and amount of funds awarded in the first round of funding, the county anticipates potential additional rounds of funding.
