The El Dorado Springs Branch of the Cedar County Library will be hosting a book sale at the library Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 22-24.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 23, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
We will have books, DVDs, and so much more. Please come by and check it out. Social distancing will be maintained.
