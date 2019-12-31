2020 budget passes unanimously, yearly financial report solid
With just a week left on the calendar for 2019, the Cedar County Ambulance District met at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 23 to confirm year end obligations.
As the meeting began, the evening’s agenda and minutes from the November session were both swiftly approved.
Scheduled reports began with a brief financial review of the year’s expenses presented by CCAD bookkeeper and accountant Kalena Bruce.
The district showed a profitable year and received a sound audit from Springfield-based accounting firm Kirkpatrick, Phillips and Miller.
Bruce then presented and reviewed the proposed budget for the 2020 calendar year with all in attendance.
After individual line item discussions, the board found the proposed financial plan to be agreeable, sound and complete.
“This feels solid and is based on the two previous years’ numbers,” Bruce said. “The only real approximations in it are the smaller variables we can’t control. Fuel costs, utilities and building maintenance can change throughout any given year, so we base these budgeted figures on an average using previous numbers, then factor in an appropriate cushion so the district can come it at or under budget on these.”
Allowances for training, small equipment acquisitions, payroll, insurances, standard expenses and an annual audit are all line items in the 2020 financial projections.
Also in the budget is another scheduled $50,000 principle payment which aims to help pay the new facility off early.
With no changes or amendments necessary, the board voted and unanimously passed the district’s 2020 operations budget.
During the manager’s report, operations manager Tom Ryan shared the district’s portable cardio pulmonary resuscitation units were serviced. Based on the district’s decision to purchase the extended warranties on the units, the servicing carried no cost — a measure which saved the district more than $3,000 in service fees had the warranties been excluded from the units’ original acquisition.
Ryan said all ambulance units in the district were currently operational after unit 714 recently received some maintenance and repairs regarding a fuel leak, power steering box and a rear brake caliper — all of which were done in house by CMH mechanic staff rather than being sent to a dealership and incurring additional expenses.
Ryan said higher mileage calls still are being given primarily to unit 714, as it is the oldest ambulance in the fleet and is slated to be replaced in 2021.
After discussing ambulance units and the planned purchase of a new ambulance in 2021, Citizens Memorial Hospital EMS director Neal Taylor weighed in and recommended the district budget $180,000 for the purchase.
“They can run $200 [thousand] or better sometimes,” Taylor said. “I’d recommend the district budget $180 [thousand] for a new unit. We’ll have a better idea after the first quarter this coming year, too. We can lock in a purchase price until August [of 2020], so there won’t be any surprises when the board decides to make that move.”
As the decision is more than a year away, no vote was taken on the measure and the board will solicit multiple quotes aa well as conduct a thorough review of all retail options before moving forward with the acquisition in the coming year.
Local press was in attendance; no public comments were received.
The meeting adjourned just after 7 p.m. with no closed session necessary.
The CCAD board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of every month, at 319 Englewood Dr., Stockton.
The meetings are open to the public and interested community members are encouraged to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.