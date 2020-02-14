Care Connection for Aging Services is celebrating American Heart Month during February with weekly events in its 21 senior centers to emphasize the importance of a healthy heart.
Heart Month has become an annual focus for the area agency on aging, serving older adults in 13 West Central Missouri counties. All the centers began their celebrations with Go Red Friday on Feb. 7, by wearing red and continue by providing information and activities centered on heart health all month.
Heart disease kills more people than any other ailment in the United States, according to the American Heart Association. However, many of those deaths could be prevented by recognizing risks and taking small steps to minimize them.
The Care Connection Heart Month programs will emphasize prevention and management.
Many of our locations will participate in a Heart Healthy Pledge Day, when seniors will be asked to pledge to take a step toward improved heart health. Each center also will offer a special meal to show how tasty a heart-healthy diet can be. The centers’ staff members also will offer practical information for older adults to achieve heart health.
Care Connection regularly offers a course, “Living a Healthy Life,” which gives older adults the information they need to manage certain chronic conditions, including heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.
To find the center or the class offering nearest you, visit www.goaging.org or call 1-800-748-7826. Care Connection for Aging Services, an area agency on aging, serves individuals 60 and older in 22 locations in Bates, Benton, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Henry, Hickory, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Saline, St. Clair and Vernon counties, respectively.
The effort’s primary mission is to provide opportunities to create positive aging experiences. Those interested in further information can contact the El Dorado Springs Senior Center, located at 604 S. Forest, El Dorado Springs, by calling (417) 876-5574; or the Korth Center can be visited at 309 W. Englewood, Stockton, or reached by calling 276-5306.
