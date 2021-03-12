Employees and employers have the opportunity to connect from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, March 25, at the fourth annual Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Job Fair at the Bolivar Recreation and Aquatics Center, 1710 W. Broadway. This event is sponsored by the chamber, the recreation center, the Bolivar Herald-Free Press and Citizens Memorial Healthcare.
In addition to local employers seeking employees and prospective job hunters connecting with potential employers, representatives from Southwest Baptist University will be on site throughout the event to review resumes and provide tips with interview skills.
Last year’s job fair resulted in several connections and hires according to attending businesses.
“This year’s job fair employers are looking to hire for healthcare, retail, production, residential treatment and more,” chamber president Jennifer Fields said. “This is a great ‘one-stop-shop’ for career opportunities in the Bolivar area.”
The event is free for job seekers.
Attending businesses include Bank of Missouri, Mary Kay, City of Bolivar, Disabled American Veteran #66, Easy Living Inc., Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, Polk County House of Hope, Woods Supermarket, Easterseals Midwest, Citizens Memorial Hospital, Commerce Bank, and Missouri Prime Beef Packers.
For more information or to register for a booth, contact the chamber at (417) 326-4118, info@bolivarchamber.com, or online at bolivarchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.