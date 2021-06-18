The Cedar County Birthday Angels provide free birthday parties for financial disadvantaged children between the ages of 3-12.
These parties are hosted in a decorated room and feature cupcakes, a small gift for the birthday child and take home treat bags for the attending children. CCBA can provide party activities. Because space is limited, each party can include up to 12 people including children and parents. CCBA is looking for “craft minded” volunteers to help make each party a success.
For more information please contact 417-276-6724
