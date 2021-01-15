For those looking for something which combines the fun of a game with the benefits of exercise, then Bingocize might be the activity for you.
This program for older adults of all physical abilities combines exercise, information and Bingo to address health issues.
The 10-week class takes place online on the Zoom platform beginning Jan. 18 through March 17. It is free and open to people 60 and older in Henry, Johnson, Lafayette and Pettis counties. The classes are scheduled for 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
Register by calling Stacey or Shery at 1-800-748-7826 or email infomation@goaging.org.
In the sessions, participants play a bingo-like game that includes a series of strategically inserted exercises. There will be prizes for the winners.
Bingocize is designed to improve and maintain mobility and independence, provide information about falls reduction and healthy behaviors to promote socialization.
Past participants have experienced improved body strength, gait, balance, and range of motion and improved aspects of cognition.
Bingocize is one of several programs that Care Connection is offering online during the COVID-19 Pandemic to keep older adults engaged while the agency’s 22 locations are closed to the public.
Care Connection is an area agency on aging serving 13 West Central Missouri counties, including Cedar County.
