Fall Coin, Stamp, Postcards, Sports Memorabilia and Collectibles Show from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Carthage Missouri Memorial Hall located at 407 S. Garrison (Mo. 571).
Dealers from Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas will offer 40 tables at the collectible show.
The wearing of masks is encouraged.
Admission to the event is free and those looking to inquire further are encouraged to call Brad Potter at (417) 682-4500.
