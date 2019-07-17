Secretary of state wants to scrap Missouri’s presidential primary
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Missouri’s top election official, met Wednesday, July 10, with Cedar County clerk Heather York and revealed several changes he would like to make to the state’s election system, most notably a proposal to end Missouri’s presidential preference primary and return to the caucus system of old.
“I don’t think I’m going to be successful,” Ashcroft cautioned, “but I have been trying to get the governor to call a special session and the legislature to remove the requirement for the presidential primary next year. In the presidential preference primary, I don’t want to say this loudly, but your votes are meaningless, and I hate to say that. As a matter of policy, in the state of Missouri we should never hold an election where your votes don’t count.”
Ashcroft explained the Missouri primary, which typically costs the state $7-10 million to run, does not actually lead to the selection of any delegates to the parties’ national conventions but instead is just a glorified survey. Delegates are chosen by county and state party caucuses.
“Not only is [the primary] meaningless, but it’s costly and we’re being disingenuous,” Ashcroft said. “We are, in some respects, telling people they should vote in this, but do we ever tell them, ‘Hey, there’s a caucus, that’s where it really matters and where you should be involved?’”
Ashcroft said the Show-Me State first used the primary in 1988 as a nod to Missouri Congressman Dick Gephardt, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination the same year. Although Gephardt won the primary, he only earned two delegates to the convention.
Ashcroft estimated a 30-40% chance of the primary being removed from the 2020 calendar.
The secretary proposed using public schools as polling places, cancelling classes on Election Day to allow teachers and other school employees to serve as election judges.
“For November, just make it a teacher in-service day,” Ashcroft suggested. “Everybody knows where the high school is, and they all have big parking lots. They’re handicapped accessible and you don’t have to pay for them because they’re public buildings. They have in-service days or parent/teacher conference days. Just schedule them on Election Day, and who knows? Maybe we can get some of those teachers to be poll workers.”
Ashcroft lamented the 100-word maximum he must abide by when writing ballot questions for some issues, because the legislation involved often is more detailed than can be summarized in so many words. He referenced one of three 2018 ballot measures for legalizing medical marijuana.
“One of those issues was 47 pages long,” Ashcroft said. “I was supposed to describe 47 pages of legal language in 100 words. I’ve got to tell you, I bet I didn’t do a very good job. Well, we did the best we could, but you can’t cover everything. That’s one of the problems with initiative petitions: if you just read the summary, you really don’t know everything.”
York predicted a maximum 20% turnout will vote Tuesday, Aug. 6, on a proposed levy increase for the Cedar County Memorial Hospital. York noted turnout for the April municipal elections — which also included a levy issue — was at 20%, much higher than the 5-6% turnout rate in other Missouri counties of similar size at the same time.
