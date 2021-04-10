It is turkey time. With some cooperation from the weather, this could be another good spring season for Missouri turkey hunters who are after a big tom roaming around the area. With a lot of Corps land adjoining the three lakes — Pomme de Terre, Truman and Stockton — turkey hunters should find a good place to bag a gobbler this year.
Each gobbler has his own style and temperament which makes for a unique experience. When you are hunting a mature bird, you are matching wits with a resourceful foe.
Young toms tend to gobble the most, and die the earliest and in this area there are many young birds this season.
There is a big difference between a two-year old turkey and a wise old tom. Just as a hunter thinks he has figured out how to get an old gobbler, everything changes. It may be hard to think how a bird with a pea sized brain can outsmart a veteran hunter, but he does just that most of the time.
Bob Davis, Sedalia, spent nearly every day last spring after an old bird which gave him the slip just when he thought he had it all figured out. Dean ended the season bird-less.
"If that old tom is still out there, I'll be after him again this month,” Davis said.
This is the way it is with turkey hunters and the challenges awaiting them this spring. Just when you think you have uncovered a tom’s established pattern, the old tom changes the pattern and leaves the hunter wondering what happened.
A lesson learned from hunting big gobblers, Davis said, "Successful hunters play an active role in how the hunt unfolds. They think out a hunt and act fast if necessary. You can't sit around for hours waiting for something to happen.”
“You have to go to the gobbling birds sometimes and silip up on them before they get distracted by real hens,” Davis said. “If gobblers are tough off the roost, try to pattern their movements and intercept them. Hunt hard and long. Stalking gobblers is definitely not a passive pastime."
Of course, this comes from a hunter who has spent 102 opening days in the turkey woods and still has come home empty sometimes.
The 2021 Missouri spring hunting weekend season is set for Saturday-Sunday, April 10-11, for youngsters ages six to 15. The regular season opens on Monday, April 19, with the three-week season ending at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 9.
Missouri is near the top in turkey hunting and it shows no sign of slowing down. It is a sport which is very addictive. I know because this will be my 103rd opening, having never missed an opening since the first one back in 1960. There have been 60 spring seasons and the first fall season was back in 1978.
Once you have heard that gobble in the turkey woods and witness a big tom strutting in front of your decoy, you are hooked on turkey hunting for the rest of your life.
This is one of the reasons why April is my favorite month of the year. Others include hunting morel mushrooms and some great fishing as white bass, crappie and walleye are making spawning runs.
It is great to see nature come alive as we move into spring.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports, both as a journalist and participant. His column appears weekly.
