The region of Samaria in Israel shows up only a few times in the New Testament of the Bible. Two of those times have stories associated that have been imprinted on most people’s minds — the woman at the well in John 4, and the Good Samaritan in Luke 10.
The people of Samaria suffered prejudicial racism against them from the people of the other Israeli regions. So, when Jesus stopped at the well, He was not only guilty of conversing with a woman in public, but was also guilty of associating with a Samaritan.
Another time, Jesus told a story of a man who fell into the hands of a band of hoodlums. He was beaten, robbed and left for dead. Two religious leaders — a priest and a Levite — saw the victim, but chose to pass by on the other side of the road as if they hadn’t.
Then, a Samaritan man came along and felt compassion for the one who had been left for dead. Without being invited, he simply did what was necessary to try to help in what was obviously a sad situation. He extended himself above and beyond the call of duty, spending his own money on a complete stranger.
The Samaritan was not concerned with why the man had been walking down that particular street. He did not ask what the man had done to attract such trouble. He was not concerned with the back story. His only concern was what was before him in the moment.
To put a modern spin on the story, it would be the same as a white man stopping to help a black man in the deep south 50 years ago.
How often do we put questions or judgments first before helping those in need?
• You’re probably just going to buy alcohol if I give you money.
• If you would just manage your money, you wouldn’t be in this situation.
• Why don’t you just get a job?
Southwest rural Missouri is an extremely poor area. Many of our residents go without necessities of life. Some have no clean running water; many go without food. You may not know them personally, but they are your neighbors.
Many of these folks go to the food pantry to help with their need. You can help them and the bank by taking a $5 bill out of your pocket right now and taking it to the SAMA food pantry next to Woody’s Fast Stop on Mo. 32. Do it.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
