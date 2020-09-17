Hunting seasons are popping up like spring mushrooms lately as another season opened on Tuesday. The archery season on both deer and turkey got off to a start Tuesday as Missouri archers took to the fields and woods.
The archery season starts as quietly as an arrow cruises through a misty autumn morning. The waterfowl season got its start last Saturday with teal season. The rabbit season will start on Thursday, Oct. 1, and barely gets noticed even though their numbers are slightly up. The fall turkey season will run through the entire month of October.
The prospects of good fall hunting in Missouri has optimism running high. Turkey hunters hope for decent weather, squirrel hunters have more targets than in recent years and the deer population is growing.
The waterfowl season ought to be good and the goose population, especially snow geese, have become a nuisance. The high level of hunting opportunities in the state are an obvious reflection of the health of game.
Meanwhile, archery hunting is the passion of those for whom solitude is a treasure. There is just no need for the customary hullabaloo created by the gun season, the archery hunters affirm. I remember Bill Clark, Carrollton, who said, "It’s so different from the gun season. It is more like pure hunting and a real challenge. You have to understand the ways of the animals. You also have to prepare yourself and practice with your bow. Not many bow hunters just grab a bow for the first time of the year and head for the woods."
Clark went on to add, "I get out as often as I can for the next several weeks. This is the time for cold dinners at home, but my wife understands that I won't be home until after dark on a lot of evenings. I hunt close to where I work so I can stop for a few hours on the way home. You can't beat it."
In bow hunting, patience is a necessity, never mind a virtue. You might see a lot of deer, but this does not mean you will get a lot of shots. A gun hunter can try a long shot with a reasonable hope of success. It's not that way with the archery hunter. The deer must be within 30 yards and a kill shot is a necessity.
The bottom line, according to Clark, is being out there; relaxing, unwinding, watching, getting to know nature. Some archery hunters, naturally enough, are just plain hunters, meaning they take the seasons as they come; using their bow, then the gun and then the bow again.
This aside, the rise in bow hunting for deer seems to be the most dramatic change to deer hunting habits in the state.
Considering the state holds a deer herd of many animals, enough turkeys to make many Thanksgiving dinners, at least the usual number of squirrels and a waterfowl season that looks good, hunters have a lot to look forward to this fall.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports, both as a journalist and participant. His column appears weekly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.