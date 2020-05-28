While working on my state officer Interviews, my ag teacher and I were talking about MAbA. Mrs. Chapman went to MAbA a few years ago, and they got to tour St. Louis — one of the places there was Monsanto. They got to see the corn chipper and see how they took a small chip to see the DNA make-up of each kernel. Interesting fact — each kernel of corn has its own unique DNA. Anyways, I just thought it would be interesting to learn more about it — it is something which is really complex, and takes a bit of understanding. Hopefully, this will help you to explain it to people who may not know much about GMOs.
To start off, very few agriculture products are actually GMO. Corn, soybeans, cotton, potato, papayas, summer squash, canola, alfalfa, apples (few varieties) and sugar beets. The reason most of these were developed is so they could be immune to certain diseases and pests — except the apples, those were developed so they could resist browning when cut.
GMO technology is also used in creating medicines, an example of this would be creating human insulin to help treat diabetes. In reality, GMOs are not very scary, so here is some information about the process it takes.
A GMO basically means some genes have been tweaked — it can be in a plant, fungi or even a bacteria. Breeding of plants has been going on for centuries, GMO is just a more targeted version of it. It starts off very tiny — by inserting a gene into the cell's DNA. Then it is treated with natural plant hormones to get it to grow and develop. So in reality, they are not as scary as some may think.
For more information, I encourage you to visit fda.gov/food/agricultural-biotechnology/gmo-crops-animal-food-and-beyond
They provide good information and can answer any questions you may have over GMOs. Also, this is a side note, but I learned it in high school and just thought to share the information: always look for a .gov or .edu when looking for information and know where the source/funding is coming from when it comes to looking for information out there. Stay safe, wash your hands and do not touch your face.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
