High winds and big water delayed the take-off of 39 teams fishing the fourth Stockton Friday Nighters tournament of the season Friday, June 11. With unstable weather and a rough Stockton Lake on Friday, weights continued to improve, according to the SFN Facebook page.
The team of Nick Hulm and Sean Brashears claimed first place in the tournament with a total weight of 16.19. Les and Jesse Morris placed second overall in Friday’s contest brining in a total weight of 15.05. The team of Charles Fitch and Tyler Weaver finishes in third place, finishing the tournament with a total weight of 14.49.
The first out award, which features a burger and fries from the Stockton State Park Marina, went to Kenny Freeze and Gabe Underwood who totaled a weight of 11.73.
Steve and Mike Thomas claimed the prize for first place in big bass as the two caught a bass which weight 6.40 pounds.
The next tournament will be held at the Stockton State Park Marina beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, June 25.
For more information, check out the SFN’s website stocktonfridaynighters.com or email rjf@poorboycustomjigs.com.
