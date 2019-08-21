Stockton’s own American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230 color guard is officially headed to Indiana to compete for nationwide honors.
The post’s color guard took first place in the state of Missouri last year and went on to place fourth place in last year’s national competition.
Placing first again this year at the state level, the group looks to outdo itself in the upcoming national competition.
“We’ve learned so much since last year,” American Legion Post 230 color guard commander Gary Maugh said. “Last year was incredibly helpful to our future efforts and we definitely feel more confident about our chances at this year’s competition.”
Maugh also made it a point to thank the Stockton community for the support shown to the post’s efforts.
Color guard members will travel to Indianapolis, IN, Aug. 22-25 where they are scheduled to compete on Friday, Aug. 23, for national honors.
During the three-day event, the group will lead the Missouri detail during a parade which is paired with the national color guard competition.
On Friday, Aug. 23, the Stockton group will perform an advancing and retiring of colors routine at 4:05 p.m., a military class routine at 5:20 p.m. and the competition’s award ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m.
The local color guard’s performances and performance judging will be streamed live online and can be viewed in real time time visiting www.facebook.com/americanlegionhq, www.youtube.com/americanlegionhq and/or www.legion.org/legiontv.
The annual winner of the color guard competition in Missouri provides professional and traditional posting of national and state colors at conferences throughout the state as well as funerals, military celebrations and special events upon request.
With the national competition swiftly approaching, the local American Legion post is accepting contributions to offset the costs associated with their travel expenses and participation in the national competition.
Tax-deductible donations of any amount are appreciated and can be made at the American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230 at the lower level of the Community Building in Stockton and/or the Cedar County Republican office at 26 Public Square, Stockton.
