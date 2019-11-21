The Cedar County Ambulance Board spent the bulk of their 32-minute meeting Monday, Nov. 18, discussing financials and a proposed budget for next fiscal year, but tabled any decisions until December as district accountant Kalena Bruce was unavailable to explain various line items.
The most recent income and expense comparison filed by Bruce prior to the meeting showed a net loss of $14,727.63 for October, but net income of $100,368.97 for the first 10 months of 2019. Board chairman Rusty Norval noted a disparity in October utility expenditures, with $963.75 in the Stockton facility but only $34.68 in El Dorado Springs. Norval wondered if there was a clerical error in the figures.
Operations manager Tom Ryan submitted a report showing 119 patients transported in October, down 13% from 135 the same time a year ago. A total of 8,668 miles have been driven by the districts four units.
Ryan said all four ambulances have been serviced and are operational. He also mentioned the district sign in front of the Stockton facility is awaiting LED lighting and wiring.
Norval was joined in attendance by Robert Graves, Evelyn Boyle, Nadine Sinclair and Keith Kasco, with Diana Johnson absent for all but the last five minutes of the meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Stockton facility.
