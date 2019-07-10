Board unanimously approves ordinance in accordance with state law
“Be it enacted by the board of aldermen of the city of Stockton, Missouri, as follows: Section 630.100: Marijuana-related businesses – Location
A. It shall be prohibited for any business involved in production, cultivation, distribution, and sale of marijuana and marijuana derivatives, to be located within 300 feet of any school or church within the city limits of Stockton.
This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and approval.”
With a one-time reading and a 4-0 vote, the city of Stockton can officially allow the sale medical marijuana when the state deems such processes can take place.
And with the language’s approval, Stockton is in check with the current amendment two passage earlier this year.
With the new ordinance on the books, most should know the amount of medical marijuana dispensaries will be limited — likely just under 200 will initially be allowed to exist in the entire state.
Much the same goes for producers, of which roughly 60 will be allowed to operate and produce on a commercial scale.
“Medical marijuana is here,” Norell said. “The state has said so. We have to be proactive, we have to be ready and this [ordinance] is a step in the right direction.”
Moving forward in other business, Chelsi Haun, Sertoma Club president, Stockton, was in attendance with Miranda Spangler, also attending on the club’s behalf.
Haun presented the annual request for the Sertoma Club’s use of the city park’s facilities, grounds and the upper floor of the community building in regard to the upcoming 59th annual Black Walnut Festival.
Haun conveyed all plans, facility uses as well as what the city would need to be aware of an participate in.
After Haun’s thorough presentation, the board unanimously approved the club’s request, grating the club use of all requested facilities for the annual event.
Norell and aldermen Mary Anne Manring both thanked Haun and the club for its efforts within the local community.
Local resident Charlie Daniels was in attendance to thank the board for allowing the three-day fireworks rule this year. Daniels said it was well-received by countless people he had spoken to and asked the board to consider such an ordinance in years to come.
Mayor Mary Norell said the city was appreciative the effort was noticed and the ruling was a one-time variance to coincide with the 50 Summers on Stockton Lake festival. However, Norell said the board might consider Daniel’s notion sometime next year.
Public works supervisor Raymond Heryford updated the board on the new hangar and pilots quarters at the Stockton Municipal Airport.
Heryford said most of the electrical work was done and an old waste system will be collapsed as city crews start filling and leveling out the area for construction of the new pilot’s quarters and hangar — which will be occupied by Missorui River Valley Skydiving.
No law enforcement liason was present for the meeting.
Norell also commented on the ongoing contract review. Speaking briefly to aldermen about scheduling a workshop, the board agreed to host a second roundtable discussion 2:30 p.m., Monday, July 22. City attorney Peter Lee will draft a potential contract for the aldermen to review during the next contractual review session.
Norell also addressed some questionable and fictious mail being sent out within the city.
A person has recently taken it upon themselves to claime to be from 32 Highway Activist Club — which does not exist nor does any such group have any affiliation with the city.
Norell shared a letter recently sent to an office in Stockton with no return address, poor grammar, spelling, punctuation and capitalization.
Norell assured all those in attendance any notification from any city personnel will have a return address, signatures, be on correct letterhead and would have signatures as well as any necessary contact information.
Anyone who has received such a letter is encouraged to contact the city between 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday by visiting city hall to report receipt of such material.
Lee advised he would likely forward the matter to the Cedar County prosecuting attorney’s office because the letters heavily imply fines or legal action might be taken against a recipient — meaning the letters’ language could possibly constitute impersonating a public official.
With nothing further to discuss, the meeting adjourned and no closed session was conducted.
Aldermen meetings are held 4:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Monday of each month, at Stockton City Hall.
Aldermen meetings are always open to the public and Interested community members are encouraged to attend.
