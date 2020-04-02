Cool, wet and cloudy was the weather for D126 American Bass Angers as they braved the elements Saturday, March 14, on Stockton Lake.
Jerk baits, crankbaits and umbrella rigs were reported to be the baits for the day. Heavy rain created a noticeable run-off, causing the lake level to rise throughout the day.
Five limits were brought to the scales — the heaviest one from Bryan Jackson-16.5 lbs. Scott Tassi’s limit totaled 15.36 pounds, followed closely by Mark Moody with 15.16 pounds. Jackson won big bass with a 4.41 pound largemouth bass. Moody won the Heritage Tractor $30 big bass award and $556 in cash.
D126 holds tournaments almost every month on Stockton Lake.
The next tournament is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, and anglers compete for cash, prizes and points, qualifying them to fish the D126 two-day championship scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 12-13, on Stockton Lake.
The ABA national championship will be held on Old Hickory Lake Tuesday-Friday, Oct. 13-23.
Several local businesses donated gift certificates and prizes, including Albers Marine, Crawford County C and V of Pittsburg, Kansas, The Bait Shop, Cabins On The Lake, Enrique’s Mexican Grill of Stockton, Heritage Tractor, Kens Kafe of Arcola, Labette County Tourism, Pete’s Convenience Store of Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, Simple Simon’s Pizza of Stockton, Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce, Stockton Lake Outfitters of Greenfield, State Park Marina, Taco Mayo of Parsons and Coffeyville, Kansas and Woody’s Fast Stop of Stockton.
American Bass Anglers is a National Draw Trail with almost 40 Divisions across the country. There are several in our area and curious anglers can get more information about local and national divisions at www.americanbassanglers.com. Information regarding area tournaments also can be found at www.centralmidwestbass.com as well as the centralmidwestbass Facebook page.
Membership in ABA is $35 for 365 days; tournament entry fees are $70 and most divisions have a big bass option pot.
Interested parties are encouraged to call Becky with any inquiries at (316) 644-1454.
