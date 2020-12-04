Dear Editor,
Critics of Christ and Christianity don’t want you to read, study or understand the Revelation of Jesus Christ. However, Christ promises blessings to those who read, hear and keep the words of his prophecy (Revelations 1:3).
Christ also issues warnings of plagues and the removal from the book of life for anyone who adds or subtracts from this prophecy (Revelations 22:18-19).
Revelation, in any language, means to reveal, unveil or expose. A critical part of the book is divided into the Seals, Trumps and Vials. Seals are the teachings of God in chronological order of importance to your mind.
The seven seals are opened by the Lamb of God, Jesus Christ. Each opening of the seals is prefaced by the statement “come and see,” as nothing is hidden.
To hear is wisdom (Revelations 13:18). The antichrist, or instead of Crhist, comes first in the sixth seal (Revelations 6:2), in the sixth trump (Revelations 9:14) and in the sixth vial (Revelations 16:12). It is the number of a man — 666.
Jesus Christ appears in the seventh seal (Revelations 8:1), the seventh trump (Revelations 11:15) and the seventh vial (Revelations 16:17). It is the number of Christ’s return — 777.
A summary of the seals and cataclysmic events which will occur:
Jesus Christ, the Lamb of God, opens one of the seals and he that sat on him had a bow, and a crown was given unto him, going forth conquering and to conquer (Revelations 6:2). This is the antichrist. A description of the true Christ who is described in Revelations 19:11. It defies logic that the Lamb Jesus Christ, who was the only one found worthy to open, read and lose the seven seals, sends himself forward. Who then in Heaven remains to open the remaining seals?
The remaining order of events are given in Matthew 24:4-28:
He opens the second seal (Revelations 6:3), a red war horse given to him to take peace from the earth and kill one another; and there was given to him a great sword.
Third seal (Revelations 6:5): A black horse and he that sat on him had a pair of balances in his hand, i.e. famine and inflation. A voice is heard (Revelations 6:6), a measure of wheat for a penny, three measures of barley for a penny and see not thou hurt the oil and wine. (Note: olive oil is the anointing oil of Jesus Christ and the wine is representative of the blood He shed for us on the cross.) Bread by weight means scarcity.
Fourth seal (Revelations 6:7-8): Pale horse and death and hell sat on him. And, power was given to him over a fourth part of the earth to kill with a sword and with hunger, death and with beasts of the earth. (Note: Amos 8:11 states the famine in not bread and water but hearing the word of God).
Fifth seal (Revelations 6:9-10): Under the altar of God are innumerable souls slain for the word of God and their testimony it held. How long, oh Lord, will thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on earth? Yet, a little season until their fellow servants and brethren should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.
Who are these uncountable souls under the altar of God? These are your brethren. We have two bodies — a material terrestrial body returns to the dust of the earth as it was; and the spirit or celestial body which returns unto the God who gave it. Ecclesiastes 12:1-8 covers the cycle of life. The good, bad and the ugly immediately return to God for judgement or reward.
A second witness to the disposition of the body and soul is give in Second Corinthians 5-9. We are confident, I say, and the willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.
A third witness is the repentant malefactor being executed aside of Christ (Luke 23:42-43). And he said unto Jesus, “Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom.” And Jesus said unto him, “Verily, I say unto thee, today shalt thou be with me in paradise.” (Note: Christ did not say tomorrow or next week he should be in paradise, but today).
Sixth seal (Revelations 6:12-14): Great earthquake, sun becomes black, Heaven departs as a scroll, every mountain and island moved out of their places (Revelations 6:15-17). The kings of the earth and great men … hid themselves in the dens and rocks of the mountains and they ask that they fall on them to hide them from the face of Him that’s sitteth on the throne and from the wrath of the Lamb. Many of them professing to be Christians, sitting in pews for years, yet never receiving pastoral instruction, chapter by chapter, verse by verse, the Holy Scriptures — I have certainly been one of them.
All should stud the woe warnings in Jeremiah 23:1-40. Woe be unto the pastors that destroy and scatter the sheep of my pasture,” sayeth the Lord … 40.
The good news is that in the millennium, they will be instructed and know the word of God. This is not the second chance doctrine as expressed by some critics, as many were never exposed to the word to begin with.
In closing, Revelations tells you how this antichrist will be allowed on earth to torment men who do not have the seal of God on their forehead for five months (Revelations 9:4-5). The time period shortened from Daniel 9:27.
The beauty and love of Christianity is that true repentance of sin is followed by forgiveness and their blotting out from the book of life.
How long and how many times (Matthew 18:21-22)? 7x70=490 times — a metaphor for infinity.
Yours in Christ.
Robert Graham
Stockton
