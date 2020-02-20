While the sunlight shined golden and the air blew crisp, women from the St. Peter Apostle Mission Catholic Church in Stockton helped serve and kick off a Valentine’s Day party at the Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility on Friday afternoon, Feb. 14.
For the party’s menu, the women served angel food cake, ice cream and soda, which were donated by the church; meanwhile, Joel Redford — a SPAMCC member — provided musical entertainment at the party by playing the mandolin, fiddle and guitar.
The church has hosted Valentine’s Day parties every year since 1998, according to Susan Costello, a SPAMCC member.
“The community really supports the nursing home here,” Costello said. “We enjoy coming out here and working with residents and making them happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.