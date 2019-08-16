Local veterans, volunteers, supporters and family members held a potluck reception Sunday, Aug 11, celebrating the brief home visit of Jacob Boyer, Petty Officer 3rd Class, United States Navy, at Amvets Post 116, Stockton.
The Boyer family hosted the surprise celebration for Jacob where he was welcomed by post and auxiliary members as well as former and fellow veterans throughout the evening.
The Boyer family celebrated Jacob’s visit before he reports to California, then follows overseas orders for a long-term duty station posting in Japan.
Pictured are, front, Rebecca Boyer, back, from left, Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Boyer, Dennis Boyer and Anthony Boyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.