University of Missouri Extension hosts the Grain Bin Tour 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Willie Stefan and Jerry Schnelle farms. The tour is sponsored by Seed and Farm Supply and Braker Grain Systems.
Topics include Drying Comparisons, presented by Charles Ellis, MU Extension; Grain Conditioning, presented by Eric Hankins, Hankins Grain; and Pests in the Bin, presented by Deanna Scheff, USDA-ARS entomologist.
Directions to the Stefan farm from Golden City: 1.5 miles east on U.S. 160, bins are on south side. The Schnelle bins are one mile south of Golden City on the east side of U.S. 160.
Register by calling (417) 682-3579 or e-mail scheidtjk@Missouri.edu by Friday, Aug. 16, to reserve a meal of hamburgers and hot dogs provided by Seed and Farm Supply.
